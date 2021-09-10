DJ Raven Property Group (RAV): Increasing rents and property valuations

With the Russian economy recovering to pre-pandemic levels and e commerce activity continuing its strong pace of growth, the Russian warehouse market, in which Raven Property Group is a leading long-term investor, is performing strongly. Low vacancy, a lack of new supply and increased construction costs are driving accelerated rental growth, and this is supporting capital values, despite a significant rise in interest rates.

While rising debt costs squeeze income, capital growth is likely to drive near-term returns. Strong growth in H121 net assets per share leaves the ordinary shares on a c 50% discount to our estimated H121 EPRA NRV of 61p per share despite the recent rise in the share price. The preference shares currently yield c 10%. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

