Korea Energy Agency: Korean Energy Agency, Successful Completion of Global Renewable Energy Online Business Meeting.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korean Energy Agency successfully ended the global renewable energy online business meeting for 2021.

The meeting was hosted by the Korean Energy Agency, an implementing organization under Ministry Of Trade, Industry and Energy of Korea. The meeting was held in order to support promising Korean renewable energy companies that were having difficulty in selling in oversea markets because of the prolonged Covid-19 crisis.

The business meeting was carried out for 2 days, the 1st and 2nd day of the September. 33 buyers from 8 countries including Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, India, Kuwait, Qatar took part in the event. In addition, 12 Korean companies dealing in a solar inverter, solar panel cleaning robot, solar smart bench, solar storage battery, and other promising products related to solar power participated in the event.

The Korean companies had a total of 72 meetings with the buyers and obtained order of about 80 million dollars from them.

The Director General at Global Project Division of the Korea Energy Agency, Woo Young-man stated "the participating companies was highly satisfied, because they were able to conduct export consultation that was hindered due to Covid-19 crisis, with introducing the products to the buyers from the overseas target regions through the online meeting."

By the way, the Korea Energy Agency is the organization that implements the policy for promoting the use of the renewable energy and improving energy efficiency. As a part of its key role, the organization annually holds the global business meeting in order to support the renewable energy companies so that they can enter the foreign market.