Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Formuepleje - merger of sub-funds

The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is today, 10 September 2021. Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060269157 ----------------------------------------------- Name: Formuepleje Danske Aktier ----------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 10 September 2021 ----------------------------------------------- Short name: FPIDKA ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 80905 ----------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060337095 --------------------------------------------------- Name: Formuepleje Globale Aktier --------------------------------------------------- Short name: FPIGA --------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 84180 --------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015023