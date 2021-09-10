Anzeige
Freitag, 10.09.2021
10.09.2021 | 09:05
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Formuepleje - merger of sub-funds

The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading
UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is today, 10 September 2021. 



Discontinuing sub-fund

ISIN:         DK0060269157       
-----------------------------------------------
Name:         Formuepleje Danske Aktier
-----------------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 10 September 2021    
-----------------------------------------------
Short name:      FPIDKA          
-----------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     80905          
-----------------------------------------------



Continuing sub-fund

ISIN:          DK0060337095       
---------------------------------------------------
Name:          Formuepleje Globale Aktier
---------------------------------------------------
Short name:       FPIGA           
---------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 84180           
---------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45)
33 93 33 66

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015023
