- (PLX AI) - Delivery Hero has sustainable strong growth while investments may be peaking, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- • BofA's EUR 185 price target implies 40% upside for Delivery Hero
- • Revenue growth momentum started before the Covid-19 pandemic and is the result of investments and accelerated changes in consumer behavior, according to Delivery Hero
- • Investments should peak in Japan and Germany next year, with odds of entry in new Western European markets are small, BofA said
DELIVERY HERO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de