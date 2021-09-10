Eitan Medical Announces Updated Distribution Arrangement

All Sapphire Infusion System Customers in France, UK and the US Will be Served Exclusively by Eitan Medical

NETANYA, Israel, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eitan Medical announced today that all current Sapphire Infusion System customers of ICU Medical in France, UK and the US will be serviced by Eitan Medical, the manufacturer of the Sapphire Infusion System. Eitan Medical will now become the exclusive supplier and service provider for its own Sapphire Infusion System, including the provision of administration sets, accessories, spare and technical parts and repair and preventative maintenance services.

Eitan Medical has further agreed to be a distributor for administration sets manufactured by ICU Medical for the Sapphire Infusion System, further bolstering Eitan Medical's current administration set supply around the world.

"This transition marks the completion of a successful and beneficial partnership between Eitan Medical and ICU Medical. We are appreciative and thankful to Dan Woolson and the entire ICU Medical team for serving as a valuable strategic partner to Eitan Medical, and for working collaboratively to provide advanced infusion therapy solutions these past few years," said Igal Shany, CEO of Eitan Medical. "Eitan Medical strives to enhance its commitment to patient care, comfort and safety through innovation and exceptional customer experience. We continue to illustrate our patient-centricity through continued development of our flagship Sapphire infusion pump, a proven and well-known solution within the healthcare ecosystem, capable of answering the evolving needs of patients in need via intuitive and patient-minded performance."

"We look forward to the successful transition of the business back to Eitan Medical and ICU Medical's ability to focus on our Best in KLAS Plum platform and ICU Medical MedNet software to improve the safety, efficiency, and operating effectiveness of our customers' IV therapy practices." said Dan Woolson, Corporate Vice President and GM of ICU Medical.

About Eitan Medical?

Eitan Medical is reimagining drug delivery, with reliable innovations that put patients at the center of care, making drug delivery easier and safer than ever before. Patient safety and care are only the starting point, as Eitan Medical goes beyond- delivering connected, intuitive drug delivery and infusion solutions that are designed to improve patient and clinician quality of life across the continuum of care, including hospital, ambulatory, and home care environments. For over a decade, Eitan Medical has provided safe, intuitive, and flexible solutions that meet evolving drug delivery needs. ?The Sapphire infusion system is Eitan Medical's flagship infusion device, used across the globe within alternate sites, homecare markets, emergency medical services (EMS) and hospitals.

For more information, visit: https://eitanmedical.com/.

* Eitan Medical Ltd. is the legal manufacturer of the Sapphire infusion pump

