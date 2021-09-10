Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2021) - TransCanna (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("the Company") is proud to announce that is has publicly released a one-minute animated video tour of its state-of-the-art, 196,000 square foot Daly Facility on its website: transcanna.com.

"This video perfectly captures the depth, breadth, scale and capabilities of our Daly Facility," said Bob Blink, CEO for TransCanna. "When stakeholders tour our facility in-person, they are floored by the sheer mass and potential. This video helps convey the magnitude of the facility to our shareholders and stakeholders around the world."

The video, entitled "Cultivating the Future of California Cannabis", shows viewers the results and capabilities made possible by the recent completion of the Phase 1 construction - including 22,500 square feet of premium indoor cultivation space, packaging, processing, and manufacturing space, climate controlled, secure storage space, secure loading bays and an in-house transportation fleet.

The Facility is already operational - with two cultivation rooms well underway, a recently-launched vegetative chamber actively preparing thousands of clones, and 3rd party crop management services already in progress. The video only conveys a portion of what will be possible at the Daly Facility - Construction Phases 2 and 3 will see the construction of four more cultivation rooms and enhancements and expansion of the processing, manufacturing, and distribution areas.

Bob Blink, who founded the original iteration of TransCanna's subsidiary Lyfted Farms in 1997, said, "This Facility is the pinnacle of what we have been working tirelessly towards for over 20 years. It empowers us with the robust infrastructure necessary to serve all aspects of the booming legal California cannabis market. This is just the beginning, and I'm proud to invite viewers from around the world on this virtual tour."

About TransCanna

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

TransCanna's wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms is California's authentic cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has been continuously providing the finest cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The Lyfted Farms brand of exclusive cannabis flower is sold at premium retailers throughout the state. With its new cultivation facility in Daly, California, the company is now poised to become one of the largest and most efficient vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market.

