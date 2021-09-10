- (PLX AI) - Catena Media shares were up almost 2% in morning trading as the company's latest acquisition of online sports betting and affiliation assets was seen strengthening its position in the U.S.
- • Catena Media bought more than 100 websites and domains from i15 Media, including Michigansharp.com, NYSportsDay.com, bonus.com and gamblingonline.com.
- • The total purchase price is USD 45 million, of which USD 12.5 million will be paid with new Catena Media shares
- • The assets generated combined revenue of approximately USD 8 million in the 12 months to 31 July 2021, with 2/3 of that coming in Q1
- • The acquisition is positive news as it strengthens and broadens Catena Media's position in the U.S. and will have a positive EPS impact, Carnegie said
