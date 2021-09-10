- (PLX AI) - RWE, NTE and Havfram team up to participate in the Norwegian government's tender process for floating offshore wind energy, which will begin later this year.
- • The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has designated Utsira Nord, located around 30 kilometres off the coast of Norway west of the island of Svendsholmen, with the opportunity to build up to 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of new floating offshore capacity
- • RWE is currently investigating the potential of floating offshore wind in three joint ventures in Norway, the U.S. and Spain
RWE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de