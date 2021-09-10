Solar module technology has been advancing in both power output and size. With the range of available formats bigger than ever before, the PV industry cannot afford a one-size-fits-all approach. For mounting system manufacturers, demand is high for systems that flexibly adapt to different module dimensions while minimizing the risk of cell damage. In the following interview, IBC Solar discusses its new roof mounting system and the features which make it adaptable to modules with lengths from 1,500 to 2,100 mm and widths from 980 to 1,150 mm.There is a trend to larger PV module sizes. What did ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...