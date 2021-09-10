Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Results of General Meeting

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

(THE "Company")

Results of the General Meeting held on Friday, 10 September 2021

The Board is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting held today, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a show of hands. The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Special Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes Withheld 1. That the Company be and is hereby authorised to buy back ordinary shares in respect of which a valid Election has been made to participate in the 2021 Realisation Opportunity, as detailed in the Notice of meeting. 7,303,575 99.89% 8,000 0.11% 7,311,575 9,314 2. That the Company be and is hereby authorised to buy back realisation shares as detailed in the notice of meeting. 7,303,575 99.89% 8,000 0.11% 7,311,575 9,314

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the General Meeting, the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 26,879,985.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.migoplc.co.uk, where investors can also find the full Circular to Shareholders and Notice of General Meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

10 September 2021

