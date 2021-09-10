Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.09.2021 | 12:52
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Results of General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, September 10

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC
(THE "Company")

Results of the General Meeting held on Friday, 10 September 2021

The Board is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting held today, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a show of hands. The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Special ResolutionsVotes For%Votes Against%Total Votes CastVotes Withheld
1. That the Company be and is hereby authorised to buy back ordinary shares in respect of which a valid Election has been made to participate in the 2021 Realisation Opportunity, as detailed in the Notice of meeting. 7,303,57599.89%8,0000.11%7,311,5759,314
2. That the Company be and is hereby authorised to buy back realisation shares as detailed in the notice of meeting.7,303,57599.89%8,0000.11%7,311,5759,314

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the General Meeting, the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 26,879,985.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.migoplc.co.uk, where investors can also find the full Circular to Shareholders and Notice of General Meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

10 September 2021

For further information contact:
Kerstin Rucht, Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary, 020 3709 8732

