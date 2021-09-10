ReNew Power has completed a new PV facility in Rajasthan that will sell power to Solar Energy Corp. of India at a tariff of INR 2.55/kWh ($0.035).From pv magazine India Indian developer ReNew Power has announced the commissioning of 250 MW of solar capacity in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The capacity is part of a 300 MW Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) PV project won by ReNew Power in the third tranche of a competitive auction held by Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI). ReNew Power expects the remaining 50 MW of capacity to be commissioned by the end of this month. The solar project is ...

