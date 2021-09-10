DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: PDMR transaction notification

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sergey Ushakov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Member of the Board of Directors / Deputy General Director for Sales b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works" b) LEI 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary share Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: RU0009084396 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 75.565 1,000 RUB 75.545 1,010 RUB 75.535 1,270 RUB 75.525 1,000 RUB 75.520 600 RUB 75.515 1,530 RUB 75.505 1,360 RUB 75.505 500 RUB 75.500 45,200 RUB 75.490 440 RUB 75.450 1,000 RUB 75.425 6,000 RUB 75.420 4,000 RUB 75.360 1,490 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 66,400 shares Price RUB 5,012,391.15 e) Date of the transaction 2021-09-10 f) Place of the transaction Public Joint-Stock Company «Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS»

ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: DSH TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 Sequence No.: 121957 EQS News ID: 1232679 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 10, 2021 06:48 ET (10:48 GMT)