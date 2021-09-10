Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Die eigentlich unfassbare Story mit einem wichtigen Signal!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQJ0 ISIN: US5591892048 Ticker-Symbol: MHQ 
Frankfurt
10.09.21
13:18 Uhr
11,800 Euro
+0,300
+2,61 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,70011,80014:49
Dow Jones News
10.09.2021 | 13:19
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: PDMR transaction notification

DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: PDMR transaction notification

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: PDMR transaction notification 10-Sep-2021 / 12:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Sergey Ushakov 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Executive Member of the Board of Directors / 
                                     Deputy General Director for Sales 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            Public Joint Stock Company "Magnitogorsk Iron 
                                     and Steel Works" 
b)      LEI                             253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary share 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: RU0009084396 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  Sale of ordinary shares 
                                     Price            Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 75.565         1,000 
                                     RUB 75.545         1,010 
                                     RUB 75.535         1,270 
                                     RUB 75.525         1,000 
                                     RUB 75.520         600 
                                     RUB 75.515         1,530 
                                     RUB 75.505         1,360 
                                     RUB 75.505         500 
                                     RUB 75.500         45,200 
                                     RUB 75.490         440 
                                     RUB 75.450         1,000 
                                     RUB 75.425         6,000 
                                     RUB 75.420         4,000 
                                     RUB 75.360         1,490 
       Aggregated information 
d)      Aggregated volume                      66,400 shares 
       Price                            RUB 5,012,391.15 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-09-10 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Public Joint-Stock Company «Moscow Exchange 
                                     MICEX-RTS»

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 121957 
EQS News ID:  1232679 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232679&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2021 06:48 ET (10:48 GMT)

MMK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.