Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2021) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in the commercial and community solar sector, will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference. The conference is being held as a virtual conference on September 13-15, 2021.

UGE International's presentation will be available on-demand to conference participants, starting at 7am ET on Monday, September 13, 2021. CEO Nick Blitterswyk will also host investor meetings throughout the conference. If you are an institutional or retail investor and would like to listen to the Company's presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference) to register for the conference.

"Community solar and the broader solar energy industry have had tremendous regulatory, political, and investor support in the United States this year," said UGE's CEO Nick Blitterswyk. "Just this week, the Department of Energy presented an ambitious blueprint that could see solar power generate 45% of America's power by 2050. We're seeing continued growing interest across the U.S. Northeast, as reflected in our rapidly growing development pipeline, which has more than doubled in the last six months alone. We look forward to presenting at H.C. Wainwright's 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference and meeting with investors."

How to View UGE Internationals' Presentation

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (Virtual Conference)

Date: September 13, 2021

Time: On-demand starting at 7am ET

Location: Virtual Conference

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com.

About UGE

UGE develops, owns, and operates commercial and community solar projects in the US and strategic markets abroad. Our distributed energy solutions deliver cheaper, cleaner energy to businesses and consumers with no upfront cost. With over 500MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

For more information, contact UGE at:

+1 917 720 5685

investors@ugei.com

Forward-Looking Statements

