Italy's richest and most dynamic region continues to support solar+storage installations with rebates.The Department of Environment, Energy and Sustainable Development of Lombardy -Italy's wealthiest, most dynamic region - has allocated another €20 million in rebates to promote the use of storage systems coupled with residential and commercial PV arrays. The new funds add to the €20 million the regional government had devoted to the program in October 2020. "The initial allocation of €20 million allowed the funding of 466 applications out of 921 admitted," the regional government said in a statement. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...