Freitag, 10.09.2021
Die eigentlich unfassbare Story mit einem wichtigen Signal!
WKN: A2P7ZC ISIN: SE0014401121 Ticker-Symbol: 52Q 
Frankfurt
10.09.21
09:16 Uhr
26,800 Euro
+1,250
+4,89 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AEGIRBIO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AEGIRBIO AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
10.09.2021 | 13:41
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in AegirBio AB at FNSE (471/21)

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue FNSE

Issuer:     AegirBio AB, LEI: 549300MWGS283WZLYI10             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument:   AEGIR SE0014401121                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by AegirBio AB on
         September 10, 2021 at 13:07 CEST.               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous    The opening auction starts at 13.35 CEST followed by continuous
 trading from:  trading from 13.45 CEST, September 10, 2021.         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:    Order books have been flushed                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related     GB00BNTPMT99, GB00BNTPV367                   
 instruments:                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact     Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50              
 details:    Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
