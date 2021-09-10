Anzeige
10.09.2021 | 14:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (11/21)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that European Lingerie
Group AB ("ELG" or the "Company") has breached Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book for
Issuers of Fixed Income Instruments (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the
Company to pay a fine of SEK 400,000. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that ELG neither published its annual
report 2019, nor held its annual general meeting of shareholders 2020, within
statutory deadlines, and that the Company thereby breached the Rulebook. It is
further concluded that ELG breached item 3.3.6 in combination with items 3.3.1
and 3.1 of the Rulebook by not disclosing information about resolutions adopted
by the annual general meeting as soon as possible in a non-discriminatory
manner. 

The Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the Company's violations and
consequently orders the Company to pay a fine of SEK 400,000. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2021

Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An
English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015059
