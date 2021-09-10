Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (11/21)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that European Lingerie Group AB ("ELG" or the "Company") has breached Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book for Issuers of Fixed Income Instruments (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of SEK 400,000. The Disciplinary Committee concludes that ELG neither published its annual report 2019, nor held its annual general meeting of shareholders 2020, within statutory deadlines, and that the Company thereby breached the Rulebook. It is further concluded that ELG breached item 3.3.6 in combination with items 3.3.1 and 3.1 of the Rulebook by not disclosing information about resolutions adopted by the annual general meeting as soon as possible in a non-discriminatory manner. The Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the Company's violations and consequently orders the Company to pay a fine of SEK 400,000. The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2021 Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015059