Great Thunder Gold Corp. (CSE: GTG) (OTC PINK: GTGFF) (FSE: M4KQ) ("Great Thunder", or "GTG", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a drilling contract with Diafor Inc., of Abitibi, Quebec for its 2021 Phase 2 drilling at the Chubb Lithium Project ("Chubb") in Quebec.

Phase 2 Drilling Program at Chubb Project

This drilling contract secures a diamond drill rig to be on the standby awaiting optimal winter drilling conditions at the Chubb project. The drilling will commence as soon as the ground is frozen as it will provide further access to continue its successful Spring Phase 1 drill program of this year. The contract is for a minimum of 5,000 metres with one drill rig and is strategically planned to continue to define the lithium bearing pegmatite to the south of the Main Dyke. Phase 1 drilling consisted of 15 diamond drill holes totalling 2,283 metres. All 15 completed drill holes intersected pegmatite and/or spodumene pegmatite with lithium values, with the Main Dyke values being of the greatest value and a key focus for continued drilling this winter.

The Spring 2021 drilling program defined the Main Dyke to over a length of more than 350 metres and was stopped short due to weather conditions. This drilling revealed that the grade and width of the lithium bearing pegmatite improved heading towards the south with 1.48% Li 2 O over 12.7 metres in Diamond Drill Hole ("DDH") 21-CH-15, the final spring hole drilled to the south.



Figure 1: 2021 Spring Drill Results of Main Dyke at Chubb Lithium Property, Quebec

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/96109_b44ef1fd147a7b25_002full.jpg

For this winter 2021-2022 program, planned holes will be drilled on sections 50 metres apart and will be focused on the southern extension of the Main Dyke. Three to four holes are planned to be drilled on each section to verify the zone to a vertical depth of 100 metres, with several planned holes to be drilled to verify the pegmatite at a greater depth. The goal of this program is to confirm the continuity of the lithium bearing pegmatite and to potentially proceed with a preliminary resource evaluation.





Figure 2: Chubb Property location within the Lacorne pegmatite field.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/96109_b44ef1fd147a7b25_004full.jpg

Qualified Person

Donald Théberge, P.Eng., M.B.A., an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder is traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange as GTG. The Company is a Canada-based junior mining exploration company focused on exploration and development in Newfoundland and is exploring and developing assets in Quebec.

