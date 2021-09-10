Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2021) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF) ("NervGen" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for the treatment of nervous system damage today announces the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on September 9, 2021.

"We are very pleased to welcome Krista McKerracher and Glenn Ives to our Board of Directors as they are ideally suited to help NervGen as we continue to advance through our Phase 1 clinical trial and prepare to list on a senior U.S. stock exchange," stated Bill Radvak, NervGen's Executive Chairman. "Krista brings an immense amount of experience in the pharmaceutical industry including her last two roles as a Vice President at both CRISPR Therapeutics and Novartis. As a past Chair of both Deloitte Canada and the Deloitte Global Risk Committee, Glenn's finance experience will be a strong addition by providing advice on our finance strategy as well as by leading our Audit Committee. Attracting such qualified individuals to our Board is a strong reflection of the potential for our technology to provide a meaningful benefit to patients with nervous system damage."

Krista McKerracher - Ms. McKerracher is a biopharmaceutical leader, Board member, and strategic advisor with 35 years' experience in both large global pharmaceutical and small biotech companies. Her last corporate role was VP, Head of Hemoglobinopathy Programs at CRISPR Therapeutics where she and her team took the first CRISPR gene-edited product into the clinic. Prior to CRISPR Therapeutics she was VP & Global Program Franchise Head at Novartis where she led a global cross-functional development team. She also held a series of commercial roles over 14 years at the Johnson & Johnson family of companies. Ms. McKerracher is currently Founder of FIG Advisory LLC focused on advising early-stage companies on strategy and business development. Additionally, she serves on Advisory Boards of Hemex Health, Abfero Pharmaceutical and BioAxone Biosciences, and is a mentor at Springboard, an incubator for female led healthcare and technology companies. She holds a BSc in Applied Health Studies from the University of Waterloo and an MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

Glenn Ives - Mr. Ives retired as a Canadian partner of Deloitte LLP on March 31, 2020. He served as the Executive Chair of Deloitte Canada from 2010 and 2018, a director of Deloitte Global from 2010 to 2018, and Chair of the Deloitte Global Risk Committee from 2012 to 2018. Mr. Ives has extensive corporate governance experience with non-profit organizations, including serving as Finance Committee Chair of St. Paul's Foundation (Vancouver), a director of the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation from 2010 to 2019, and Chairman from 2016 to 2018. Mr. Ives is a Director and the Audit Committee Chair of Kinross Gold Corporation and a Director of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. He holds a Bachelor of Mathematics degree (Honours) from the University of Waterloo, is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia, a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario, and is also a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

The Company also reports that at the AGM, the shareholders voted in favour of increasing the size of the Board of Directors to eight members and, in addition to Ms. McKerracher and Mr. Ives, re-elected Michael Abrams, Brian Bayley, Harold Punnett, Bill Radvak, Randall Kaye and Paul Brennan to serve in office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

In addition, the shareholders voted in favor of the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company and approved certain amendments to the Company's existing stock option plan.

About NVG-291

NVG-291 modulates protein tyrosine phosphatase , the key receptor for chondroitin sulfate proteoglycans ("CSPGs"). protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma and CSPGs have been shown to impede repair following injury to the nervous system, whether a result of trauma, such as in the case of spinal cord injury or traumatic brain injury, or disease-specific mechanisms, such as Alzheimer's disease or multiple sclerosis. NVG-291 promotes neural repair mechanisms such as axonal regeneration; remyelination; plasticity; autophagy (a cellular self-cleaning mechanism that removes unnecessary or dysfunctional components); and a non-inflammatory phenotype in microglia cells, the innate immune cells of the central nervous system.

A Phase 1 trial of NVG-291 in heathy subjects is ongoing and, upon completion of the multiple ascending dose portion of the trial, NervGen intends to initiate a Phase 1b trial in Alzheimer's disease patients. Concurrently, the Company also plans to initiate Phase 2 trials in spinal cord injury and multiple sclerosis with each of these trials planned to start in 2022.

About NervGen

NervGen is restoring life's potential by creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nervous system injury due to trauma or disease as a result of underlying inflammation and/or neurodegeneration. The Company is initially developing drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury and Alzheimer's disease.

