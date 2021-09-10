Stern Strategy Group: Dan Mayfield Named Partner at Farient Advisors

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Farient Advisors, a leading independent executive compensation performance, and corporate governance advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Dan Mayfield as partner.

Mayfield comes to the firm with 20 years of consulting experience with companies across a wide variety of industries, including industrial, retail, consumer, pharmaceutical, healthcare, foundations, higher education and professional services firms, in various stages of development. His expertise includes compensation strategy, incentive plan design, severance benefits, nonqualified retirement plans and perquisites, director compensation and corporate governance.

"We are thrilled to add Dan Mayfield to our talented bench of partners," said Robin Ferracone, CEO, Farient Advisors. "He will work closely with boards and management to help them design strategically-attuned compensation, performance, and governance programs that attract and retain talent as well as drive sustainable value creation."

Prior to joining Farient, Mayfield was a managing director covering executive compensation and corporate governance at a leading insurance brokerage, risk management and HR & benefits consulting company. He also held executive compensation consulting and leadership roles at other consultancies.

As an industry expert, Mayfield is a sought-after speaker and has presented at numerous conferences including World@Work and the American College of Healthcare Executives, among others. He is also regularly quoted in technical and industry publications.

Mayfield received an M.B.A. focused on Finance and Strategy from Southern Methodist University and holds masters and bachelor's degrees from The University of Texas at Austin.

"I look forward to contributing to Farient Advisors' reputation of providing best-in-class executive compensation and governance advise," said Mayfield.

To read more about Mayfield, visit: farient.com/team/dan-mayfield.

