FinTech Sandbox: Boston FinTech Week 2021 Returns Featuring CEOs of Fidelity, Flywire & Silicon Valley Bank to Discuss the Next Stages of Fintech and Greater Financial Access

In its 4th Edition, the World's Largest, Free, Hybrid Fintech Event Series Will Explore Sustainable & Inclusive Finance, ESG, Decentralized Finance in Post-COVID Fintech

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / FinTech Sandbox , a nonprofit that provides early-stage startups with free access to critical data and resources, today announced the return of Boston FinTech Week , which will take place from September 28 - October 1, 2021 in various locations in Boston, in addition to streaming sessions in a hybrid format. The four-day gathering aims to facilitate an open dialogue between financial institutions, fintech entrepreneurs, regulators, academics and venture capitalists to discuss fintech's rapid expansion and evolution as well as the important role it plays in making financial services available and accessible to all. This year's theme is "Financial Services for Anyone, Anytime, Anywhere" and free registration options are here .

Given the rising concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have decided to offer both virtual and in-person options in the interest of safety for attendees. The hybrid model not only allows attendees to network and make meaningful connections in-person, but actively encourages financial professionals from global markets to attend virtually, who may not be able to travel, as well as those from all functional and professional levels.

While the pandemic catalyzed digital innovation and adoption of new and novel financial services by people and industry, it also highlighted the difficulty in accessing financial services. During Boston FinTech Week, speakers and panelists will discuss these challenges, as well as opportunities the global financial services industry is facing over four information-packed days:

Day 1 - September 28 - The Current State of FinTech. Where Are We Today?

Day 2 - September 29 - Building a Sustainable and Inclusive Finance for Tomorrow

Day 3 - September 30 - A Special Day Devoted to the Future of Finance and Decentralized Finance (DeFi), sponsored by Algorand

Day 4 - October 1 - The Big Picture. What have We Learned and Where Do We Go From Here?

FinTech Sandbox is also pleased and excited to announce that notable Boston FinTech Week speakers will include:

Abby Johnson, Chairman and CEO, Fidelity Investments

Greg Becker, President & CEO of SVB Financial Group and CEO of Silicon Valley Bank

Mike Massaro, CEO of Boston-based Flywire

Charlotte Crosswell, former CEO of Innovate Finance

Greg Shell, Managing Director of Bain Capital Double Impact Fund

Additional speakers will be revealed regularly in the weeks leading up to the event.

"We're proud that FinTech Sandbox and Boston FinTech Week have been at the forefront of making financial products more accessible, more equitable and more inclusive for years," said FinTech Sandbox Executive Director Kelly Fryer. "This year's event will explore the next chapter of fintech's history. It will include the trailblazers in this movement, and the most thoughtful voices about where we're going and how we'll get there - including how the industry is providing more financial solutions that meet people where they are. We're excited to have a lively discussion about the future of fintech and how we can make a more sustainable and inclusive industry."

Sarah Biller, co-founder of FinTech Sandbox, added: "This edition of Boston FinTech Week is designed to serve as a bridge to a new stage of fintech as we move out of the pandemic. We launched Boston FinTech Week not as a revenue-generating conference, but as an intentional convening of the best innovators and industry leaders in the capital markets, banking, payments and insurance sectors to discover emerging ideas as much as ask the hard questions. This setting has enabled breakthrough ideas from the fintech community to take shape on stage and in the hallways, often fundamentally shifting the trajectory of the financial services industry for the better."

FinTech Sandbox promotes innovation in the financial sector by making data and infrastructure available to fintech startups, at the point in their growth when access to this typically expensive data is most impactful. FinTech Sandbox startups, in return, collaborate with current and past residents, sharing learnings and advancements that benefit the ecosystem. Participating startups - more than 230 thus far - pay no fees and no equity is taken.

About FinTech Sandbox

FinTech Sandbox is a nonprofit that promotes innovation in financial technology and financial services globally by providing FinTech entrepreneurs and startups with access to critical data and resources. Along with Boston FinTech Week, the newly launched Mass Fintech Hub , which is a public-private partnership dedicated to making the Commonwealth a global leader in fintech, is an initiative under the Fintech Sandbox umbrella. For more information, please visit https://fintechsandbox.org/ and https://www.twitter.com/FinTechSandbox.

