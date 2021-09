Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided as of September 10, 2021, not to list any new option contracts with expiry after December 17, 2021 on Neles Corporation (NELES). The EUR-denominated forward contracts on NELES will continue to be offered with no change. For contact information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015079