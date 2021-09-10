Steel manufacturer SSFG and backsheet maker First PV have created a new company to deploy 950 MW of BIPV capacity in China over the next five years. Moreover, China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) began selling electricity on the country's green power trading platform and inverter maker Ginlong Solis has decided to team up with State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC).Zhejiang-based China Southeast Space Frame Group (SSFG), a manufacturer of large-sized steel structures, and EVA and backsheet manufacturer First PV have set up a joint venture to develop building-integrated PV (BIPV) projects ...

