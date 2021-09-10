Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading date for bond loans issued by Kommuninvest i Sverige AB on STO Municipalities (338/21)

The following bond loans issued by Kommuninvest i Sverige AB have be registered with new last trading dates from 2021-09-10. The change is made for technical reasons and is not the result of any changes to the instruments terms and conditions. ISIN New Last Trading Day SE0009269418 2022-06-01 SE0009662943 2023-02-22 SE0010469205 2024-10-02 SE0010948240 2023-11-13 SE0011414010 2025-05-12 SE0012569572 2026-11-12 SE0013745452 2026-02-04 SE0015660139 2028-05-12 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, iss@nasdaq.com or fi.listings@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB