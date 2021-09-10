Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021 (Virtual Conference)

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL); (OTCQB:EFLVF), a lithium ion battery manufacturer with industry-leading safety, cycle-life and performance, with substantial intellectual property, will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference. The conference is being held as a virtual conference on September 13-15, 2021.

Dr. Sankar DasGupta, of Electrovaya will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation. If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to the Company's presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference) to register for the conference.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL) (OTCQB:EFLVF) designs, develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium Ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications. Electrovaya is a technology focused company with extensive IP. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has production facilities in Canada with customers around the globe. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

