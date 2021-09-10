SilkRoad Technology, a global software and services platform that helps organizations align people to their business, announced today that Seth Mattison will be the keynote speaker for SilkRoad's twelfth global user conference, Connections, taking place on October 26, 2021, virtually. SilkRoad Connections brings together industry thought leaders, SilkRoad clients, and domain experts for a one-day exploration of the latest trends and innovation, how best to enhance the employee experience, creating moments that matter, mobility, manager productivity and workforce transformation.

"We are excited to have Seth Mattison, an internationally renowned author and business performance advisor, join us as our keynote for Connections 2021," said Robert Dvorak, President and CEO of SilkRoad Technology. "Seth's research-based insights and energizing approach will empower business leaders to navigate change, disruption, new business models and the future of work."

Mattison's keynote will highlight emerging trends that require new talent strategies that meet the moment and prepare us to lead and perform in the future. Along with Seth's keynote, the all-star lineup of leaders for Connections 2021 includes:

Meghan Biro, CEO of TalentCulture

Sharlyn Lauby, author of the popular HR Bartender blog

Alexandra Levit, CEO at Inspiration at Work

Mollie Lombardi, Chief Research Officer at Aspect43

David Perring, FLPI, Director of Research at Fosway Group

Brent Skinner, Director and Principal Analyst, 3Sixty Insights

Sarah White, Founder and CEO at Aspect 43

"For HR, IT and Finance professionals seeking to adapt to new working models, Connections 2021 is a must-see event," said Dvorak. "With roughly 30 sessions led by world-class experts, analysts, and industry thought leaders, HRCI/SHRM credits, best practices, product reveals and timely keynotes, Connections 2021 is going to deliver strategies and tools organizations will need to transform their organizations for the future of work."

To learn more and register, please visit the SilkRoad Connections site.

About SilkRoad Technology

Since 2003, SilkRoad Technology's software and services platform has helped our clients attract, retain and align people to their business. Our solutions start with Global Client Services to provide strategic HR and business expertise. SilkRoad then designs secure solutions tailored to your business requirements at scale for global companies. We deliver personalized experiences for employees to drive engagement across the employment lifecycle to enable measurable and improved business outcomes.

For more information, visit www.silkroadtechnology.com, follow @SilkRoadTweets on Twitter or call 866.329.3363 (U.S. toll-free) or +1.312.574.3700.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005407/en/

Contacts:

SilkRoad Technology Business Contact

Karl Fruecht

SVP, Sales, Marketing and Business Development

Karl.Fruecht@silkroad.com



SilkRoad Technology Media Contact

Delilah Bennett

Account Director, 3Points Communications

Delilah@3ptscomm.com