Support.com, Inc.: Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, today announced that its stockholders approved all proposals related to the previously announced merger transaction with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ("Greenidge"), a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company, at a special meeting of Support.com stockholders held today.

"We are grateful for our stockholders' overwhelming endorsement of the Support.com merger with Greenidge," said Lance Rosenzweig, Support.com President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud of what our team has achieved and look forward to partnering with the Greenidge team as we execute on our growth strategy to drive stockholder value."

Support.com intends to file a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing the full voting results from the special meeting. Greenidge and Support.com will announce the targeted closing date and final exchange ratio in the merger when determined.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. is a leading provider of customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. For more than twenty years, the company has achieved stellar results for global enterprise clients and top-tier businesses. Support.com's proven, omnichannel solutions have been specifically designed and optimized for the homesourcing environment, resulting in industry-leading NPS scores and first call resolution rates. The company efficiently meets changing client needs through its highly scalable, global network of home-based employees and secure, proprietary, cloud-based platforms. For more information, please visit www.support.com.

Support.com, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. For more information, visit http://www.support.com/about-us/careers.

