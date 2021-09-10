Pursuant to the European Union regulation on market abuse, which requires that persons discharging managerial responsibilities within an issuer as well as persons closely associated with them shall notify the issuer of certain transactions, and the issuer shall in turn disclose the information received, Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') announces the following:

On 9 September 2021, the Company has been notified that Mr Josua Malherbe, a director of Reinet Investments Manager S.A., the general partner of the Company, purchased 7 100 ordinary shares of the Company at a price of ZAR 268.23 per share on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on 8 September 2021.

On 10 September 2021, the Company has been notified that Mr Josua Malherbe, a director of Reinet Investments Manager S.A., the general partner of the Company, purchased 15 000 ordinary shares of the Company at a price of ZAR 266.91 per share on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on 9 September 2021.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.