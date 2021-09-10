DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Dividend Payment - PID tax deductions

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 September 2021

AEW UK REIT plc

Dividend Payment - PID tax deductions

Further to the announcement on 21 July 2021, AEW UK REIT plc ("AEWU" or "the Company") made dividend payments on 31 August 2021 to shareholders on the register as at 30 July 2021. The dividend of 2.00 pence per share was designated 1.00 pence per share as an interim property income distribution ("PID") and 1.00 pence per share as an interim ordinary dividend ("non-PID").

The Company has been advised by its registrar, Link Group (the 'Registrar'), that some investors, who had previously elected to receive PID distributions gross, have received the distribution net of 20% withholding tax. Accordingly, the Registrar will be contacting all impacted investors with details of the additional distribution to be paid to rectify this issue.

Should shareholders wish to contact the Registrar directly in connection with this matter, the contact details are:

Link Group

10th Floor Central Square

29 Wellington Street

Leeds

LS1 4DL

Telephone: +44 (0)371 664 0300

For further information, please contact:

AEW UK Alex Short alex.short@eu.aew.com +44(0) 20 7016 4848 Nicki Gladstone nicki.gladstone-ext@eu.aew.com +44(0) 7711 401 021 Company Secretary aewu.cosec@linkgroup.co.uk Link Company Matters Limited +44(0) 1392 477 500 TB Cardew aew@tbcardew.com Ed Orlebar +44 (0) 7738 724 630 Tania Wild +44 (0) 7425 536 903 Lucas Bramwell +44 (0) 7939 694 437 Liberum Capital Darren Vickers / Owen Matthews +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Notes to Editors

About AEW UK REIT

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than GBP15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams. AEWU is currently paying an annualised dividend of 8p per share.

The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015.

AEWU is currently paying an annualised dividend of 8p per share. www.aewukreit.com

LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50

About AEW UK Investment Management LLP

AEW UK Investment Management LLP employs a well-resourced team comprising 26 individuals covering investment, asset management, operations and strategy. It is part of AEW Group, one of the world's largest real estate managers, with EUR72.8bn of assets under management as at 31 March 2021. AEW Group comprises AEW SA and AEW Capital Management L.P., a U.S. registered investment manager and their respective subsidiaries. In Europe, as at 31 March 2021, AEW Group managed EUR35.7bn of real estate assets on behalf of a number of funds and separate accounts with over 430 staff located in 9 offices. The Investment Manager is a 50:50 joint venture between the principals of the Investment Manager and AEW. In May 2019, AEW UK Investment Management LLP was awarded Property Manager of the Year at the Pensions and Investment Provider Awards.

www.aewuk.co.uk

