WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference

PHOENIX, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. ("WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in turnkey modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that Tim Boswell, President & Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting and hosting private meetings during the 2021 Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The presentation will take place at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.



About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC." Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

