Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2021) - A Copy of the Full Report is Available to Read by Following the Link Below:
https://mailchi.mp/mineralfunds/portfolio-holdings-update-august-2021
The following Funds reported portfolio holdings during Q2 2021:
USA domicile
- Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund (July 2021)
- VanEck International Investors Global Gold Fund (June 2021)
- VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund (June 2021)
- Gabelli Gold Fund Inc. (June 2021)
- GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (June 2021)
- Fidelity Select Gold Portfolio (June 2021)
- Midas Fund, Inc. (June 2021)
- OCM Gold Fund (May 2021)
- First Eagle Gold Fund (April 2021)
- Euro Pacific Gold Fund (April 2021)
- American Century Global Gold Fund (April 2021)
- Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund (April 2021)
Canada domicile
- RBC Global Precious Metals Fund (June 2021)
- Ninepoint Gold & Precious Minerals Fund (June 2021)
- Ninepoint Silver Equities Class (June 2021)
- TD Precious Metals Fund (June 2021)
- CIBC Precious Metals Fund (June 2021)
- NBI Precious Metals Fund (June 2021)
- Mackenzie Precious Metals Class (May 2021)
Bermuda domicile
- ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited (May 2021)
