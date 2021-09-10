Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2021) - Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CSE: EMH) (OTCQX: EMHTF) ("Emerald") announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Jenn Hepburn, will be stepping down from her position at Emerald, effective October 15, 2021, to pursue other interests. She will continue in her role until that time to help with transition-related activities.

"Jenn's effort has been pivotal in the implementation of strong financial systems and controls, and in helping Emerald position itself for growth via its major restructuring and strategic shift over the last two years. We wish her much success in her future endeavors," said Riaz Bandali, President & CEO of Emerald. "We have engaged a well-known executive search firm that is experienced in the health, wellness and cannabis sectors to identify a new CFO who will complement our strong leadership team and help advance our go-forward strategy."

About Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.

Emerald is committed to creating new consumer experiences with distinct recreational, medical and wellness-oriented cannabis products, with an emphasis on science-based innovation and product excellence.

Please visit www.emeraldhealth.ca for more information or contact:



Jenn Hepburn, Chief Financial Officer

1(800) 757 3536 Ext. #5

Emerald Investor Relations

(800) 757 3536 Ext. #5

invest@emeraldhealth.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96163