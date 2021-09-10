Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2021) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company") and Fio Corporation ("Fio") together through their joint venture company, Fionet Rapid Response Group ("FRR"), will provide rapid COVID-19 testing and real-time tracking at the 46th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The 46th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival features 10 days of exceptional international and Canadian cinema with close to 200 films in its Official Selection, unparalleled events featuring acclaimed industry guests, and TIFF's Industry Conference. Recognized as the world's largest public film festival, TIFF is bringing the theatrical experience back to life and continues its reputation as both a leader in amplifying under-represented cinematic voices and a bellwether for programming award-winning films from around the globe.

This year, the Tribute Awards1 event and fundraiser will honour Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch, Denis Villeneuve, and Alanis Obomsawin with more honourees to follow in the coming weeks. Past recipients of the Tribute Awards have gone on to win awards on the international stage such as Chloé Zhao, Mati Diop, Joaquin Phoenix, Tracey Deer, Taika Waititi, and Sir Anthony Hopkins. The 2021 TIFF Tribute Awards will be co-produced by Bell Media Studios and for the second straight year will be broadcast nationally by CTV and streamed internationally by Variety.

"The Toronto International Film Festival is a premiere event for the city of Toronto, and we are proud to do our part to keep attendees as safe as possible in these challenging times," said Yoav Raiter, CEO Relay Medical Corp. "Our recent success at the National Bank Open tennis tournament and 2021 FIFA Qualifying Games have shown how quick, easy, and effective our rapid diagnostic testing platform performs. We are very much looking forward to another successful festival and welcome the visiting movie stars from around the world."

Stated on August 12, masks will be mandatory for anyone attending in-person screenings, and talent and media personnel will be tested regularly. Organizers also said that actors, filmmakers, TIFF executives and others attending events will need to be tested for COVID-19 every 48 hours, in addition to out-of-country visitors being tested within 72 hours of arriving in Toronto.2

2021 Toronto International Films Festival

Experience TIFF in person with single tickets to in-cinema, drive-in, and open-air cinema screenings and from home with tickets for TIFF's digital film screenings, available across Canada. All details are available at tiff.net/tickets.

Information about Industry registration for this year's Festival (September 9-18) and Industry Conference (September 9-13) can be found at tiff.net/industry-accreditation.

TIFF 2021 highlights include screenings across Canada, and the return of the digital TIFF Bell Lightbox and TIFF Bell Digital Talks platforms. In-person screenings at TIFF Bell Lightbox, Roy Thomson Hall, the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre, Scotiabank Theatre, and Festival Village at the iconic Ontario Place punctuate this year's Festival. Festival Village at Ontario Place comprises the Cinesphere IMAX Theatre, the Visa Skyline Drive-in, the RBC Lakeside Drive-In, and the West Island Open Air Cinema.

The Festival's public digital experience is presented by Bell, with film screenings on digital TIFF Bell Lightbox available across Canada. There are talks and interactive Q&A sessions with actors and creators that will be hosted on TIFF Bell Digital Talks, available worldwide. To increase the accessibility of the Festival, all films screened digitally will be closed-captioned.

TIFF is generously supported by Lead Sponsor Bell, Major Sponsors RBC, L'Oréal Paris, and Visa, and Major Supporters the Government of Ontario, Telefilm Canada, and the City of Toronto.

TIFF Film Circuit is presented in partnership with Telefilm Canada and supported by Ontario Creates.

VIDEO: Recent overview and walkthrough video of Fionet Testing Platform: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pzH6Yy33Qq0

RECENT NEWS: Fionet was most recently deployed for COVID-19 testing at FIFA qualifying matches in advance of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

https://www.relaymedical.com/newsblog/2021/9/2/relay-amp-fio-deployed-for-covid-19-testing-to-torontos-fifa-world-cup-qualifying-matches-in-advance-of-the-fifa-world-cup-qatar-2022

About Fionet

The Fionet Platform is an end-to-end, rapid testing and tracking solution for community-based or decentralized settings. Combining a fast, handheld point-of-need device connected in real time to cloud data services, the Fionet Platform handles scheduling and registration via phone app at home, on-site check-in, rapid, on-the-spot antigen testing, data integration with other testing devices, result notification, public health notification as appropriate, and anonymized data and stats for dashboards for authorized stakeholders.

Website: www.fionetrapidresponse.com

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a technology innovator headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics, AI data science and IoT security sectors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

