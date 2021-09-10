Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2021) - NORTEC MINERALS CORP. (TSXV: NVT) (the "Company" or "Nortec"): Further to the Company's news release of July 13, 2021, the Company advises that it has been unable to complete its previously disclosed non-brokered private placement. Consequently, Nortec was unable to renew the unpatented mining claims for the Cottonwood Uranium-Vanadium Project located in Garfield County, Southeast Utah, USA.

Nortec is currently evaluating new opportunities in the mining sector and will provide a further corporate update if and when such opportunities have materialized.

"Michael Malana"

Interim CEO, CFO and Director

P: (604) 561-2687

NORTEC MINERALS CORP.

About Nortec Minerals Corp.

Nortec is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Nortec has a 17% interest in the Tammela Gold and Tammela Lithium projects in Southwest Finland. Detailed information on this project is posted on the Company's website www.nortecminerals.com.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept the responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

