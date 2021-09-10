Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2021) - INCA ONE GOLD CORP. (TSXV: INCA) (OTCQB: INCAF) (FSE: SU92) ("Inca One" or the "Company") a gold producer, operating two fully permitted mineral processing facilities in Peru, is pleased to announce it has engaged CanaCom Digital Marketing Group, ("Canacom") the parent company of The Deep Dive ("Deep Dive"), to provide digital content, marketing and media distribution services to the Company.

Deep Dive which operates the website thedeepdive.ca has expertise in developing a marketing approach for undervalued stories for its clients as part of a broad and comprehensive marketing campaign in order to increase recognition and exposure in the Canadian capital markets.

"Given the continued restriction on in-person marketing events and live conferences, we are pleased to have engaged the Canacom Group, a leading edge, progressive digital marketing group who have a proven track record of success across many sectors including the junior gold sector, stated Edward Kelly, President, and CEO of Inca One. "Canacom Group is well-respected and recognized digital communications service provider and branding specialists, who are providing the Company with a wide range of services. We look forward to working with Deep Dive to increase market awareness of Inca One."

Under the terms of the engagement, Deep Dive has been retained for a 6-month term and will be granted 400,000 common share purchase options of the Company (the "Options"), at an exercise price of $0.40 per common share, expiring on May 26, 2022.

About Inca One

Inca One Gold Corp is a TSXV listed gold producer operating two fully permitted gold mineral processing facilities in Peru. The Company has produced more than 92,000 ounces of gold, generating over US$125 million in revenue from its first six years of operations. Inca One is led by an experienced and capable management team that has established the Company as a trusted leader in servicing government permitted, small-scale miners in Peru. Peru is the world's seventh-largest producer of gold, and its small-scale mining sector is estimated by government officials to be valued in the billions of dollars annually. Inca One possesses a combined 450 tonnes per day permitted operating capacity at its two fully integrated plants, Chala One and Kori One. To learn more, visit www.incaone.com.





Figure 1. Inca One's gold processing facilities in Peru (left: Chala One facility; right: Kori One facility)

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2645/96168_d9be8a41242cb848_001full.jpg.

