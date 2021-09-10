Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2021) - Horizon Petroleum Ltd. (TSXV: HPL) (the "Company" or "Horizon") is pleased to report that it has filed its audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the years ended August 31, 2019 and August 31, 2020 and related certifications. Electronic copies of the documents are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company's issuer profile.

In addition, the Company has filed the unaudited interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended November 30, 2019, the six months ended February 29, 2020, the nine months ended May 31, 2020, the three months ended November 30, 2020, the six months ended February 28, 2021 and the nine months ended May 31, 2021.

About Horizon Petroleum Ltd.

Calgary-based Horizon is focused on the appraisal and development of conventional oil & natural gas resources onshore Europe. The Management and Board of Horizon consist of oil & natural gas professionals with significant international experience.

