Company in Estonia OÜ

Thanks to the experts of Company in Estonia OÜ, clients can establish a business in Estonia on a turnkey basis, as well as take advantage of a wide range of services, such as:

Company registration,

Accounting services,

Legal support,

Business development,

Recruitment services

Assistance to launch a crypto project

It should also be noted that Estonia is a loyal country to cryptocurrency projects. According to the data, launching a blockchain startup in Estonia is much more profitable in terms of state fees, taxes, and the amount of registered capital (for example, in Estonia it is only 12,000 euros, compared to 730,000 euros in Malta). After receiving a license for cryptocurrency storage and exchange, the company will be able to participate in transactions with digital assets and real money on a par with such companies as Binance, Kraken, Coinbase, and others.

With the help of Company in Estonia OÜ customers can both register an alternative cryptocurrency fund and get access to legal investments in cryptocurrencies, as well as get a license for exchange and cryptocurrency storage services.

Main advantages of cooperation with Company in Estonia OÜ:

Individual approach - all services of the company can be adapted to the individual needs of each client, taking into account their ethical background. In addition, the company's services are regularly updated and improved by customer requirements and Estonian legislation.

Implementation of innovative technologies - Company in Estonia OÜ monitors all the latest technological solutions for business development and successfully applies them in practice.

Dynamism - in a rapidly changing market situation, you need to be able to reorganize yourself quickly and find a way out of current situations. The team of Company in Estonia OÜ copes with such challenges with confidence. In addition, all of the company's services are delivered in the shortest possible time, measured in hours.

The company has already served more than 900 customers from more than 100 countries, and the flow of new orders is growing every day. More than 50 new service requests are processed daily, more than half of the clients successfully launch their startups, and one-third of the clients regularly recommend Company in Estonia OÜ to their colleagues.

To visit the company, it is possible to take advantage of the flexible schedule customized to the customer, and the company generates a response in just one hour to the first client request .

Company in Estonia OÜ is the industry leader in consultancy services in Estonia and has been awarded the Credit info certificate for the strongest turnover growth during the year. The company now has an annual turnover of more than half a million euros. Several hundred investors are attracted to Estonia every year with its help.

