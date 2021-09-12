Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2021) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF) ("NervGen" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for the treatment of nervous system damage, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually on September 13-15, 2021.

The presentation will be available via webcast on demand starting on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. ET using the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/042230bf-93b7-4555-984f-43a642d5735c.

Paul Brennan, NervGen's President and CEO, will provide an overview of the Company's operations and the development plans for its lead compound, NVG-291. A Phase 1 trial of NVG-291 in heathy subjects is ongoing and, upon completion of the multiple ascending dose portion of the trial, NervGen intends to initiate a Phase 1b trial in Alzheimer's disease patients. Concurrently, the Company also plans to initiate Phase 2 trials in spinal cord injury and multiple sclerosis with each of these trials planned to start in 2022.

NVG-291 modulates protein tyrosine phosphatase , the key receptor for chondroitin sulfate proteoglycans ("CSPGs"). protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma and CSPGs have been shown to impede repair following injury to the nervous system, whether a result of trauma, such as in the case of spinal cord injury or traumatic brain injury, or disease-specific mechanisms, such as Alzheimer's disease or multiple sclerosis. NVG-291 promotes neural repair mechanisms such as axonal regeneration; remyelination; plasticity; autophagy (a cellular self-cleaning mechanism that removes unnecessary or dysfunctional components); and a non-inflammatory phenotype in microglia cells, the innate immune cells of the central nervous system.

About NervGen

NervGen is restoring life's potential by creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nervous system injury due to trauma or disease as a result of underlying inflammation and/or neurodegeneration. The Company is initially developing drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury and Alzheimer's disease.

