



MANILA, Sept 11, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - With the competition among enterprises being at an all-time high, even under the current circumstances, the potential of AI and RPA is not fully realized, which makes the Philippines one of the best places to sprint to the front of the competition.The 28th edition of World AI & RPA Show - Manila is set to take place virtually on 16 September 2021 to understand the possibilities of tomorrow and usher in a new age of economic growth driven by AI-based emerging technologies.Notable speakers include the likes of Lito Villanueva, Executive VP and Chief Innovation & Inclusion Officer, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation; Peter Leong, AI Specialist, Singapore Polytechnic; Yu Ka Chan, Senior Regional Manager, Cloud Engineering, Oracle ASEAN & more.The event will feature keynotes presentations, product showcases, panel discussions, tech talks and fireside chats to find solutions to problems and trends in the AI space.The event will focus on eye-opening topics such as:- Preparing for the next evolution of AI as a driver for business success- Building the business strategy for AI across the enterprise- Aligning organizational structure to deploy at scale- RPA and AI implementation: Challenges and Opportunities- Leveraging Intelligent Automation to tackle issues of compliance and big data- Improving CX with AI and RPA, and much more.The show will feature a groundbreaking collaboration of experts such as:- Simon Johnson, Asia Head of Claims Advisory and Operations, Marsh Asia- Peter Lee, Head of Customer Loyalty, Payment and Big Data, PLUS Malaysia- Kathleen Mackay, Chief Digital Officer, Revenue NSW - Department of Customer Service- Andy Chun, AI Pioneer, Regional Director - Technology Innovation, Prudential Corporation Asia- Lcol Francel Margareth Taborlupa, IS Officer, National Task Force Against Covid 19- Reynaldo (Rey) Lugtu, Founder & CEO, Hungry Workhorse- Edmund Situmorang, CTO, Sinarmas Group; to name a few."Optimization of digital technologies further promotes stakeholders' collective pursuit towards creating sustainable and inclusive prosperity. At the end of the day, no one should be left behind," states Lito Villanueva, Executive VP and Chief Innovation & Inclusion Officer, RCBC"AI amplifies the human potential and transforms every industry," states Peter Leong, AI specialist, Singapore Polytechnic"The event also includes AI and RPA-specialized technology providers to help companies identify major areas of interest and solutions to them. The event will also include AI and RPA technology providers who will help organizations to identify significant areas of concern and adequate solutions to these issues," says Mithun Shetty, CEO of TresconThe show will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants will also be able to engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.World AI & RPA Show is officially sponsored by Gold Sponsors - Oracle and Denodo; Bronze Sponsor - BCS Technology.To get your complimentary passes, visit: World AI & RPA Show - Manila