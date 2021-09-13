DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



13.09.2021 / 07:05

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



DISCLOSURE OF SUBSTANTIAL HOLDING NOTIFICATION Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the 'Company') The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets) has informed the Company on

11 September 2021 that a substantial holdings notification related to Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. had been received by the AFM. Date of transaction: 9 September 2021 Person obliged to notify: Citigroup Inc. Issuing institution: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce 63570173 Place of residence: Amsterdam Distribution in numbers Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settle-ment Put option 62 516 529.00 62 516 529.00 Potential Potential Indirectly (Citigroup Global Markets Limited) Physical delivery Call option 46 887 418.00 46 887 418.00 Potential Potential Indirectly (Citigroup Global Markets Limited) Physical delivery Ordinary share 7 445 247.00 7 445 247.00 Real Real Indirectly (Citigroup Global Markets Limited) N/A Swap 9 169 176.00 9 169 176.00 Potential Potential Indirectly (Citigroup Global Markets Limited) In cash Distribution in percentages Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 2.95% 0.00% 0.00% 0.17% 2.78% Voting rights 2.95% 0.00% 0.00% 0.17% 2.78% The above notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=115574 The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited. Stellenbosch, 13 September 2021

