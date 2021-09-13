- (PLX AI) - Ocean Yield recommends voluntary cash offer by Octopus Bidco AS (a company owned by funds advised by KKR) to acquire all shares of Ocean Yield at NOK 41.00 per share.
- • The Offer Price implies a total consideration for all the Shares of approximately NOK 7.2 billion
- • The Offer Price will be reduced by the amount of any dividend or other distributions made or declared by Ocean Yield with a record date after 12 September 2021 and prior to settlement of the Offer and increased with any incremental sales price received by the Company for the FPSO Dhirubhai-1 above USD 19 million if the FPSO is agreed to be sold prior to settlement of the Offer
KKR & CO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de