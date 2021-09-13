Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 37/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-09-13 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 30.11.2021 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.09.2021 - IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. Public offering TLN 24.09.2021 IUTE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.09.2021 - NEO Finance NEOFI Subscription with rights VLN 20.09.2021 for capital increase -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.09.2021 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. Investors event TLN IUTE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.09.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN Vyriausybe LTGCA02525A auction LTGNA02525A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.09.2021 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.09.2021 - LHV Group LHV1T Public offering TLN 29.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.09.2021 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.09.2021 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.09.2021 Kauno energija KNR1L Extraordinary General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.09.2021 InMedica INMB055021FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.09.2021 Baltic Mill BMLB045021FB Audited annual report VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.