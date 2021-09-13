Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 14 September 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 43,550,949 shares (DKK 43,550,949) --------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 30,748 shares (DKK 30,748) --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 43,581,697 shares (DKK 43,581,697) --------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price, new shares: DKK 135.30 - 8,089 shares DKK 100.80 - 14,000 shares DKK 138,60 - 8,659 shares --------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 --------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015151