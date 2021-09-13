Anzeige
Montag, 13.09.2021
13.09.2021 | 08:53
Procedure for UAB "Valstybes investicinis kapitalas" bonds admission to the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List started

In accordance with the listing application and the documents submitted by UAB
"Valstybes investicinis kapitalas", Nasdaq Vilnius has started the procedure
for bond issue admission to the Bond List. 

Nasdaq Vilnius resolutions made during the procedure will be published
separately. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
