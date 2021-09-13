Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
13.09.2021 | 09:05
First North Denmark: Monsenso A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Monsenso A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 14 September 2021. The new shares are issued due
to warrant exercise. 



ISIN:              DK0061277977   
--------------------------------------------------
Name:              Monsenso     
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 13,391,975 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             69,160 shares  
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  13,341,135 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:         DKK 0.10     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.1     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          196095      
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           MONSO      
--------------------------------------------------









For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF ApS, John
Norden, 

Tel. +45 20 72 02 00

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015173
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
