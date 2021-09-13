First North Denmark: Monsenso A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Monsenso A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 14 September 2021. The new shares are issued due to warrant exercise. ISIN: DK0061277977 -------------------------------------------------- Name: Monsenso -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 13,391,975 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 69,160 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 13,341,135 shares -------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 0.10 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.1 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 196095 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: MONSO -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF ApS, John Norden, Tel. +45 20 72 02 00 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015173