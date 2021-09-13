Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
13.09.2021 | 09:53
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Vilnius: VIK starts investor meetings for upcoming inaugural EU30m 4NC3 bond issue

Valstybes investicinis kapitalas UAB (VIK), a company established and wholly
owned by the Ministry of Economy and Innovation of the Republic of Lithuania
for the purposes to provide capital to the Aid Fund for Business (in
Lithuanian: Pagalbos verslui fondas KUB), has mandated Luminor to arrange a
series of virtual investor meetings and a Global Investors Call which will take
place on Tuesday 14th September at 11.00 EEST. 

Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'A' rating to VIK European Medium-Term Note (EMTN)
Programme and the notes to be issued under it. The EUR-denominated notes will
be issued under an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by the
Republic of Lithuania. 

A EUR 30m 4NC3-year Senior unsecured transaction is expected to follow, subject
to market conditions. 

Read more about the rating: Fitch Assigns Lithuanian UAB Valstybes investicinis
kapitalas' EURO EMTN Programme Final Rating 'A' 

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via following link:
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4604440654317759501 

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join
successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to
download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can't be
downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens
automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone
on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account. 

* Manufacturer target market (EU MiFID II product governance and UK MiFIR
product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only
(all distribution channels) 

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN
OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION
WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS ALSO NOT ADDRESSED TO ANY PERSON WHO IS
A RETAIL CLIENT (AS DEFINED IN DIRECTIVE 2014/65/EU OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT
AND OF THE COUNCIL OF 15 MAY 2014 ON MARKETS IN FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND
AMENDING DIRECTIVE 2002/92/EC AND DIRECTIVE 2011/61/EC (RECAST)). 

Additional information:

Robertas Vyšniauskas

CEO robertas.vysniauskas@vika.lt, +370 6 59 38 315

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015184
