Applied Graphene Materials (AGM) specialises in providing graphene in the form of dispersions of nanoplatelets that can be readily incorporated by customers into their products. It is initially concentrating on the global protective coatings and composite materials markets where the financial benefits of the performance enhancements achievable from incorporating graphene may be calculated, encouraging adoption.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
APPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de