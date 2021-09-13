On approval, Felpreva will be licensed for treatment in cats with, or at risk from, mixed ectoparasite infestations and endoparasite infections, and will be exclusively indicated when ectoparasites, cestodes and nematodes are targeted at the same time.

Vetoquinol (Paris: VETO) today announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Veterinary Use (CVMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending the granting of a marketing authorization of Felpreva spot-on solution (tigolaner, emodepside, praziquantel). Felpreva is proposed to treat endoparasite infestations, as well as for treatment and control of ectoparasites in cats.1

Felpreva is a fixed combination product in the form of a spot-on parasiticide solution for the treatment of cats when ectoparasites, cestodes and nematodes are targeted at the same time.1

"We are delighted to receive this positive opinion from the CVMP for Felpreva for the treatment and prevention of fleas, worms, ticks and mites in cats. The parasiticide market is one of Vetoquinol's key strategic therapy areas and today's milestone marks Vetoquinol's ongoing commitment to this essential category of veterinary medicines," said Matthieu Frenchin, CEO of Vetoquinol.

Following an anticipated positive decision from the European Medicines Agency on Vetoquinol's application for marketing authorization of Felpreva, the veterinary medicinal product is expected to be available to veterinarians across Europe in 2022.

For any specific enquiries about Felpreva, please email: juliana.carrer@vetoquinol.com

