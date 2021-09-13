Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.09.2021
TBD Media launches 50 MENA Leaders campaign to highlight region's influence and transformation

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Region becomes focus of Global Thought Leadership campaign.

Internationally-renowned TBD Media Group are launching '50 MENA Leaders', a campaign to highlight thinkers and innovators shaping the future of the planet from within the MENA region.

Covering topic areas such as industry, technology, sustainability, advisory, finance and energy, the project is being launched in collaboration with Gulf News, the region's most-trusted English language news source.

Timed to coincide with Dubai Expo 2021, thought leaders from MENA's most forward-thinking businesses will appear in issue-led interviews to explore their approach, building on both ancient traditions and cutting edge technology to create a better future. These interviews will be available through the 50 MENA Leaders portal on the Gulf News website, reaching a truly global audience hungry to learn more about the region's growing economy.

A full list of organisations participating in the 50 MENA Leaders initiative will be released prior to the event.

About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven, media developer that helps companies, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1613311/TBD__Global_Thought_Leaders.mp4

Media Contact:

Jenna-Leigh Soobramoney
Head of Marketing
TBD Media Group
j.soobramoney@tbdmediagroup.com

