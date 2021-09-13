The $1.28 billion plan includes a 3.1 GW production capacity expansion in South Korea, where the company's solar module capacity will reach 7.6 GW by 2025.South Korea-based solar module manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells will invest a total of KRW1.5 trillion ($1.28 billion) over the next five years to expand solar module manufacturing capacity and increase research and development activities in its home country. "The overall investment plan will include a 3.1 GW production capacity expansion in Korea, with the plan being to expand Q Cells' Korean production capacity to 7.6 GW by 2025," a spokesperson ...

