TOKYO, Sept 13, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - AbbVie GK, Eisai Co., Ltd., and EA Pharma Co., Ltd. announced today that, on September 13, 2021, the companies launched "Humira Support Tool Ordering Service for Patients" an initiative intended to improve patients' adherence to Humira therapy."Humira Support Tool Ordering Service for Patients" is a free-of-charge service that assists patients on Humira therapy by directly delivering support tools to their home or other requested location. Patients can use this service by applying on the website or using a designated form to request support tools such as containers for disposal of used syringes, bags for disposal of used pens, disease-specific health management notebooks, and disease-specific medication guides for patients. The requested support tools are delivered to their home or other desired location free-of-charge.Formerly, patients received the support tools they needed during a clinic visit. When the support tools they needed were not available at the clinic, it took time to deliver the support tools to patients, potentially resulting in unavailability of the tools when needed. In addition, some large-sized tools, such as containers for disposal of used syringes, put a burden on patients who had to carry them home. This service is intended to allow patients to shorten the time required to receive support tools and reduce the burden of carrying them.In Japan, AbbVie is the marketing and manufacturing authorization holder for Humira. Abbvie and Eisai are co-promoting Humira for the indications in the fields of rheumatoid arthritis, plaque psoriasis, arthropathic psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, uveitis, pustular psoriasis, hidradenitis suppurativa and pyoderma gangrenosum. For the indications in the field of gastrointestinal disease (i.e., Crohn's disease, intestinal Bechet's disease and ulcerative colitis), AbbVie is co-promoting Humira with EA Pharma, commissioned by Eisai for promotion.Through providing "Humira Support Tool Ordering Service for Patients," AbbVie, Eisai, and EA Pharma are committed to further enhancing patient support programs and contributing to improved treatment adherence.About HUMIRAHUMIRA is a fully human anti-TNF-alpha monoclonal antibody. In Japan, it is approved for "the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (including inhibition of the progression of structural damage); hidradenitis suppurativa, pyoderma gangrenosum, the treatment of plaque psoriasis, arthritic psoriasis, pustular psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis*, intestinal Behcet's disease, and non-infectious intermediate, posterior and panuveitis that are refractory to the conventional therapies, induction and maintenance therapy for moderate to severely active Crohn's disease (limited to patients who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapy), and treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (limited to patients who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapy)."* HUMIRA for Subcutaneous Injection 20 mg Syringe 0.2 mL is approved. HUMIRA for Subcutaneous Injection 80 mg Syringe 0.8 mL and HUMIRA for Subcutaneous Injection 80 mg Pen 0.8 mL are yet to be approved.Nonproprietary name: Adalimumab